Slaying of woman killed in front of daughter in 2017 remains unsolved

SAN ANTONIO - For the past two years, the family of Summer Perez has been hoping to find the person who shot and killed her back in May 2017.

Perez was at a Citgo gas station in the 2000 block of Goliad Road at around 11 p.m.

She had just put her 18-month-old daughter in her car seat when a white SUV pulled up next to her.

Someone inside that vehicle then opened fire, hitting Perez in the stomach.

She was rushed to the hospital but later died.

Her daughter did not get hurt in the shooting.

All police have released about the possible suspect is that they were inside a white Ford Expedition XLT, and it was between a 2003 and 2006 model.

If you have any information, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.



