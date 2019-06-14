Customer remembers 2001 double murder in Chinese restaurant

SAN ANTONIO - On April 23, 2001 a horrible murder took place at the Asian Garden restaurant located at 8015 Bandera Road.

RELATED: Double Murder at Asian Restaurant in 2001 remains unsolved

The owners, Shaoxiong and May He were killed in front of their 6-year-old daughter and 1-year-old son.

A friend and customer who worked in the same shopping center was the first on the scene after hearing screams.

Below is a video of Alex De Hoyos talking about that tragic day and what he would say to those kids today.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.