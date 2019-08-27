$15K reward offered for info on San Antonio teen killed on 19th birthday

SAN ANTONIO - Crime Stoppers are offering $15,000 for new leads in the fatal shooting of a San Antonio teen who was killed nearly three years ago on his 19th birthday.

Jacob Perales left his South Side home on Aug. 31, 2016, his family members told police. His girlfriend searched for him after he didn't return to the home.

At 3 a.m., Perales' girlfriend found him lying in the roadway on Piedmont Avenue with a gunshot wound to his face.

Perales was pronounced dead shortly after first responders were called to the scene.

An autopsy on Perales' body revealed that he suffered from multiple injuries to his head.

"Several people have been interviewed, but no further leads have developed," police wrote in a news release.

Police believe the shooting may have been drug-related.

Anyone with information on his death is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 or submit the tip online at www.sacrimestoppers.com.

All tips are anonymous.

