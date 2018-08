SAN ANTONIO - Three men are on the run after robbing a 7-Eleven on the North Side early Thursday morning.

Police said the trio walked into the store around 3:30 a.m. at Jones Maltsberger Road and Oblate Drive.

The robbers pointed guns at the clerk, stole money from the register and took off, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.

