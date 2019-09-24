5 arrested on drug charges after directed patrol in Guadalupe County

A two-day directed patrol effort near Schertz and Cibolo resulted in five arrests and three major drug seizures, according to a news release from the Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office.

Patrol officers with the sheriff's office and the Cibolo Police Department conducted the operation on Friday and Saturday, making several traffic stops in the area.

Lt. John Flores, who is with the narcotics division of the sheriff's office, credited the patrol officers for being the "boots on the ground" needed to make the traffic stops and arrests.

The patrol was spurred by citizen complaints and other sources of information, Flores said.

In total, police seized 10.81 grams of methamphetamine, 2.32 grams of cocaine, 1.42 grams of LSD, 3,314 grams of marijuana, 1,050.65 grams of THC edibles, 120 THC cartridges and 191.79 grams of THC wax.

Police also seized a firearm, a vehicle and more than $10,000 in cash during the operation.

Seized drug money is often used for upgrades within the sheriff's office.

The cases will be handled by the Guadalupe County Attorney's Office, according to the news release.

The following suspects were arrested in the directed patrol effort:

Austin Robinson, 24, charged with manufactory and delivery of a controlled substance up to 400 grams.

Eduardo Camargo, 31, charged with possession of marijuana up to 5 pounds and manufactory and delivery of a controlled substance up to 200 grams.

Joshua Gonzales, 20, charged with possession of marijuana up to five pounds and three counts of manufactory and delivery of a controlled substance.

Alejandro Granado, 18, charged with possession of marijuana up to five pounds and three counts of manufactory and delivery of a controlled substance.

Daisy Trejo, 20, charged with possession of marijuana up to five pounds and three counts of manufactory and delivery of a controlled substance.

