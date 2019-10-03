BCSO deputies arrest man after student reports sexual abuse to teacher

SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested after a 15-year-old girl reported him to her school's teacher, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

Carlos Rafael Llave, 43, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sexual assault of a child.

The teen was in school on Sept. 19 when her teacher noticed a change in her demeanor, according to the arrest affidavit.

When her teacher asked her if everything was alright, the teen told her that she was sexually abused by Llave, who lives with her, according to the affidavit. The teacher escorted the student to the school's counselor.

The student told the counselor that her mother went to Austin to work for the day, leaving the teen at home with her younger sister and Llave.

Llave allegedly pulled the teen into the garage and sexually assaulted her. He then gave her a pill and told her, "Take this because I don't want you to get pregnant," according to the affidavit.

The teen "just stood in the dark" after the alleged assault, she told the counselor.

She reported the incident to school officials because, "She could not ignore being sad anymore," she told the counselor.

Llave's bail was set at $30,000, jail records show.

