BCSO: DNA test of teen's newborn baby leads to child sex crime arrest

A DNA test of a teen's newborn baby helped deputies arrest a 25-year-old man on suspicion of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Brian Ybarra was taken into custody on the outstanding warrant Wednesday, jail records showed.

On April 30, deputies were called to investigate the sexual assault report, according to Ybarra's affidavit.

The teen's mother told investigators her daughter said Ybarra sexually assaulted her twice in the summer of 2018, prior to the girl's 14th birthday.

The girl was impregnated, according to the affidavit, and had the baby in June.

Investigators took DNA swabs of the teen and her newborn baby and obtained a warrant to compare it with Ybarra's DNA, according to the affidavit.

Deputies received the test results on June 28, which showed that Ybarra's probability of parentage was "greater than 99.9%," according to the affidavit.

Ybarra's bail was set at $75,000, jail records show.

