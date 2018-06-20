Beer bandit points handgun at clerk, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Crime Stoppers needs help catching a beer bandit.

A man entered a 7-Eleven at 1303 West Hildebrand Ave. on June 10 and took two cases of beer, then ran out of the store without paying, police said.

The store clerk ran after the man, who turned around and pointed a handgun at the clerk, police said. The man got into a vehicle and got away, according to police.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the man.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call 210-224-STOP (7867) or visit the Crime Stoppers website to leave a tip.

