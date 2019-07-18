Bexar County sheriff's deputy arrested on weapons charge

SAN ANTONIO - A Bexar County sheriff's deputy was served a termination notice Thursday after she was arrested on a weapons charge, according to the sheriff's office.

Veronica Michelle Dado, 40, was taken into custody by the office's fugitive apprehension unit and charged with unlawful carry of a weapon, according to a news release. The offense is categorized as a Class A misdemeanor.

Dado has been employed with the sheriff's office since May 2017 and served as a detention officer.

In May 2018, Dado served an eviction notice while in uniform and carrying a handgun, according to the news release. Because Dado is not a licensed peace officer, it's unlawful for her to carry the handgun while in uniform when she is not acting within her official duties.

Dado was placed on administrative leave as a result of her arrest.

The case is being investigated by the office's public integrity unit.

