Man resisting arrest bites police dog, report says

Boscawen, New Hampshire - A New Hampshire man is facing charges after allegedly biting a police dog and trying to hide under a pile of clothes to evade arrest.

Police responding to a shooting in Boscawen said two men in a home were wanted on outstanding warrants, CBS News reported.

Both men resisted arrest, and one allegedly put a police dog in a chokehold and bit it on the head.The man allegedly punched and kicked the dog and "on-scene troopers," police said.

Police have not released the men's names, CBS News reported. The man who bit the dog faces charges, such as resisting arrest, interfering with a police dog and assaulting an officer.

"He bit the dog, the dog bit him, he ended up getting Tasered," Lt. Jason Killary of the Boscawen Police Department told Reuters. "If you get into a biting competition with a police dog, you're not going to win. They're pretty good at that."

