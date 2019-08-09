Child sexually assaulted at Kerrville community center, police say

KERRVILLE - A juvenile male sexually assaulted a child Monday at the Kerrville Ray and Joan Kroc Corps Community Center, police said in a news release.

Officers were called to the community center, which is also a Salvation Army location, Monday afternoon for reports of a missing child.

Community center staff found the child just before the police arrived, according to the news release published on Friday. Witnesses told police the suspect took the child against their will to a location inside the facility.

The suspect was detained while officers conducted interviews and reviewed surveillance footage of the incident.

"Based upon the facts obtained during the investigation, the suspect juvenile was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child," police said in the news release.

Additional charges are pending.

Police would not confirm the ages of the suspect or the victim.

The suspect was taking to the juvenile detention center, where he remained in custody Friday.

