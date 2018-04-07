Cibolo police seek men accused in 2 separate credit card fraud cases

CIBOLO, Texas - Cibolo police are trying to solve two separate cases of credit card fraud that happened at different locations on back-to-back days.

Police have posted surveillance pictures of the two men they’re looking for on the department’s Facebook page.

The incidents happened on March 23 and 24, one at a Valero store and the other at a CVS Pharmacy.

Cibolo police are asking anyone with information to call Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-403-8477.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.