Cibolo police seek men accused in 2 separate credit card fraud cases

CIBOLO, Texas - Cibolo police are trying to solve two separate cases of credit card fraud that happened at different locations on back-to-back days.
Police have posted surveillance pictures of the two men they’re looking for on the department’s Facebook page.
The incidents happened on March 23 and 24, one at a Valero store and the other at a CVS Pharmacy.
Cibolo police are asking anyone with information to call Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-403-8477.
