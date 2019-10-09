Classic Lincoln convertible stolen in Fredericksburg, police say

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas. - A classic 1947 Lincoln convertible was stolen Saturday from a parking lot in Fredericksburg, according to the Fredericksburg Police Department.

Officers said the car was parked in a parking lot in the 200 block of East Creek Street on Saturday, and they received a call about it being stolen at around 4:30 p.m.

The owner of the car told police the car was first parked in the lot at around 2 p.m. on Saturday, and when the owner showed back up around 4:30 p.m. the car was gone.

The vehicle is a vintage car, dating back to 1947. It is a blue Lincoln convertible with a cream colored soft top, according to authorities.

Anyone with information on the missing car is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department at 830-997-7585.

