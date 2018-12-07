Converse police seek suspect after recovering dozens of pieces of stolen sensitive information

CONVERSE, Texas - Converse police recovered dozens of stolen IDs, checks, checkbooks, and credit cards after a chase Thursday morning. Two men were arrested, but officials need help identifying a third suspect who got away.

Police said it started when a man and woman raised suspicions while trying to cash a stolen money order check at the Walmart on FM 78. The man was arrested at the store, but the woman managed to slip out and jump into an awaiting vehicle outside.

Police chased a white Chevrolet Silverado truck, which they later discovered was stolen and had fake paper license plates. The chase ended when the driver crashed into a van and two other vehicles, injuring five people.

Police said after the commotion, the driver was arrested, but the woman slipped away again. They released a photo of her in hopes that someone can identify her and call police.

Officials said the two men had outstanding warrants in another similar case. By the looks of how much evidence was recovered, they could have stolen millions from victims.

“This is an incredible illustration of how damaging these suspects can be,” Converse police Chief Fidel Villegas said. “When you got this amount of licenses and checkbooks, you can see how quickly they can go cash checks with thousands of dollars or just drain people's bank accounts.”

Investigators now have the task of trying to find and contact all the victims. They are also working with other agencies to see if they can help connect the suspects to other crimes.

The suspects’ names will not be released until they are fingerprinted and positively identified.

Converse police expect to put out more information on their Facebook page in an effort to contact the victims.

