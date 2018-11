BOERNE, Texas - Several large power tools were stolen from a business in Boerne on Tuesday night.

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office said the burglary happened at United Rentals on I-10.

The Sheriff’s Office said several people are likely behind the burglary and they probably used a truck to haul away the big power tools.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 830-331-8808.

