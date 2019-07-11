DNA evidence links suspect to sexual assault of 10-year-old girl

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police arrested a man Wednesday accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl.

Justin Gonzales, 27, is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, jail records show.

On March 1, police responded to a sexual assault call at an elementary school that was not named in Gonzales' arrest affidavit.

Officers talked to the principal, who told them the girl reported Gonzales to her teacher.

Police quickly collected evidence, including the girl's clothing and bedding, according to the arrest affidavit.

On March 18, police received lab results that indicated saliva was found on the girl's underwear. Investigators obtained a search warrant for Gonzales' DNA, which matched with the evidence.

"The chance of the saliva not belonging to the suspect is 1 in 2,700,500,000,000,000," police wrote in the arrest affidavit.

Before his arrest, a caseworker also caught Gonzales in violation of the girl's safety plan, which was put in place to keep him away from her, according to the affidavit.

Gonzales' bail was set at $75,000, jail records showed.

