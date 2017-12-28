Man dressed in black points gun at cashier during robbery

KERRVILLE, Texas - Police in Kerrville are looking for a man captured on surveillance video robbing a MiniMart.

Police said the man walked into the convenience store located in the 1900 block of Sidney Baker Street on Dec. 23 around 10:15 p.m., showed a revolver and demanded money.

He then left the store on foot.

The man is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing approximately 170 pounds, with a light-colored goatee. He was wearing black pants, a black hoodie, black shoes and white gloves.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Kerr County Crime Stoppers at 830-893-8477 and to reference case number 1704174.

