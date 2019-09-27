Driver accused of pointing gun at SAPD detective said incident was 'not a big deal'

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police on Thursday arrested a man accused of pointing a gun at a San Antonio police detective during a road rage incident.

Joseph Charbonneau, 31, is charged with deadly conduct with a firearm, jail records show.

On Wednesday, the detective called police to report the incident, according to the affidavit.

The detective was driving on Northwest Loop 410 near Callaghan when Charbonneau nearly struck his car during a lane change, according to the affidavit.

When Charbonneau passed by the detective, he pointed a black semi-automatic pistol at him, according to the affidavit.

Police tracked down Charbonneau, who was in a rental vehicle at the time of the incident.

He told police that the road rage incident "was not a big deal" and that he only threw up his middle finger to the detective, according to the affidavit.

Charbonneau's bail was set at $10,000, according to police.

