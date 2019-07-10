Duo accused of embezzling $10,000 from Pleasanton VFW post

PLEASANTON, Texas - Two officials of a Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Pleasanton were arrested Wednesday after police accused them of embezzling $10,000 from the organization.

Steve Mueller, 45, and Stephanie Pino, 50, were both charged with misapplication of fiduciary funds, a state jail felony.

Mueller served as the post commander, while Pino served as a post adjutant and quartermaster, according to a news release from the police department.

Police began their investigation in March, when another VFW official discovered that $10,000 was "misused," according to the news release. That official provided police a detailed report that implicated Mueller and PIno.

After months of investigation and speaking to witnesses, police obtained arrest warrants for the duo and brought them into custody. Investigators believe the two embezzled the funds "for their personal benefit and gain."

Mueller and Pino were booked into Atascosa County Jail.

