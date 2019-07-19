Grand jury indicts man accused of killing 2 in crash on Highway 181

SAN ANTONIO - A man accused of killing two people in a crash on Highway 181 in April was indicted by a grand jury, according to the Bexar County District Attorney's Office.

Joseph Anthony Robles, 38, was indicted on two counts of intoxication manslaughter and one count of intoxication assault.

Prosecutors believe Robles was high on methamphetamine on April 20 when he hit a car on the highway near Green Lake Street around 10 a.m.

The crash killed 36-year-old Nicky Delafuente and 34-year-old Calvin Ronald Hitchcock.

Witnesses told police they saw Robles swerving in and out of the northbound lanes before the crash.

According to a blood draw warrant, Robles had trouble staying awake and answering officers' questions.

Police discovered drug paraphernalia scattered throughout Robles' vehicle and among debris left in the roadway.

