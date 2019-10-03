'I'm not afraid of shooting you': Duo accused of robbing man who gave them a ride

SAN ANTONIO - A man was shot in the leg after being robbed by two people he was giving a ride to, according to San Antonio police.

Jessica Renee Martinez, 31, and Randall Lewis, 32, were both arrested Wednesday on suspicion of aggravated robbery.

RELATED: Shell casings, DNA evidence lead to murder arrest one year after fatal shooting

Martinez called the victim and asked him for a ride, according to the affidavit.

When the man picked them up, Lewis pulled out a pistol and aimed it at the driver, demanding the car and his belongings.

"I'm not afraid of shooting you," Lewis told the man, according to the affidavit.

RELATED: West Side community acknowledges high crime, is reluctant to call in suspicious activity

When the man refused to give up his belongings, Lewis shot him and the leg and fled on foot with Martinez, police said.

The driver identified both suspects through photo lineups.

Martinez's bail was set at $50,000 for the aggravated robbery charge. Lewis' bail was set at $120,000, because he was additionally charged with evading arrest, possession of controlled substances and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.