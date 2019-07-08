Investigators seek information in shooting death of West Side man

SAN ANTONIO - Homicide investigators with the San Antonio Police Department are looking for clues and witnesses regarding the shooting death of a West Side man.

Officers found Steve Dominguez, 41, lying on the ground in an alleyway behind his family's home in the 2100 block of Monterey.

Someone had noticed him there and called police around 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office said Dominguez died of a gunshot wound to the head.

Police have labeled the case a homicide and are trying to find the person who shot him.

"Officers on scene did make contact with nearby residents, and no one heard gunshots," said Officer Alisia Pruneda, a public information officer for SAPD. "So we're asking for the community's help."

Pruneda said investigators have very few clues at this point.

Anyone who may have information about Dominguez's murder is asked to call SAPD's Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635 or Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (7867).

