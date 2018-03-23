Killeen police arrest 17-year-old accused of shooting teen in Converse

KILLEEN, Texas - The Killeen Police Department has arrested a 17-year-old wanted in connection with the death of another 17-year-old in Converse last month.

Isaiah Westman was arrested on Wednesday morning after he was wanted for the February shooting death of Zachary Segura, police say.

According to the Converse Police Department, Segura and a friend met up with Westman at MacArthur Park on Feb. 25.

The two teens started fighting over a backpack and police say Westman then shot Segura in the head.

Segura died two days later.

According to police, Westman is currently awaiting extradition to Bexar County to face capital murder charges.

