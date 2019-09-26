Man accused of shooting woman multiple times in San Marcos arrested in Louisiana

The suspect accused of shooting an 18-year-old woman multiple times Tuesday night in San Marcos was arrested in Louisiana.

Davonte Tennille Miller, 20, was apprehended Wednesday night by police in Crowley, Louisiana. Besides the aggravated assault of a deadly weapon charge levied by the San Marcos Police Department, Miller also faces additional charges of hit-and-run, aggravated flight from an officer and two drug charges.

Miller initially attempted to evade law enforcement with his vehicle before he was taken into custody, according to a news release from the San Marcos Police Department.

Miller was taken to Arcadia Parish Jail and will remain there until he is returned to Hays County, according to the news release.

Miller was identified as the suspect in the San Marcos shooting after police spoke with witnesses and obtained surveillance video from the area.

The woman shot needed four tourniquets applied. She is expected to recover from her injuries, police previously said.

The motive for the shooting is unclear.

