Man accused of stealing batteries from cellphone towers to sell

SAN ANTONIO - Police arrested a man accused of stealing batteries from cellphone towers and then selling them.

James Weltin, 39, is charged with burglary of a building to commit a felony.

Investigators said Weltin broke into AT&T cellphone towers and stole eight batteries. He then allegedly took them to a local metal recycler and received cash for them.

Weltin was arrested after he was caught breaking into another cellphone tower on Feb. 17, police said.

Police connected Weltin to other crimes with the help of an AT&T technician.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.