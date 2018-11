SAN ANTONIO - Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for tips that lead to the arrest of a man wanted in a convenience store robbery.

Police said the man entered a Star Stop at 8210 Marbach Road around 5:15 a.m. Oct. 14, took out a knife and demanded money from a clerk.

The man was given some money and he left.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (7867) or leave a tip online.



Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.