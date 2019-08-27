Man convicted for spring break high-speed wreck that killed Boerne teen

KENDALL COUNTY, Texas - A 23-year-old man accused of killing one Boerne teenager and critically injuring another in a high-speed crash over spring break in 2015 was convicted Friday, according to a news release from the Kendall County District Attorney's Office.

Aidan Vitela was found guilty of criminally negligent homicide and assault causing serious bodily injury.

On March 12, 2015, Vitela was speeding down Scenic Loop Road with two teens, 18-year-old Sydney Smith and 16-year-old Victoria Snell. Vitela slammed into a tree, killing Smith and seriously injuring Snell.

"This wreck was categorized by most experts as the worst they had ever seen," prosecutors wrote in the news release.

Vitela was traveling faster than 100 mph before the crash occurred, persecutors said.

While it's unclear if Vitela was intoxicated at the time of the crash, he has two pending alcohol-related charged that were brought against him less than a year after the crash in an unrelated incident.

Snell suffered permanent nerve damage and a fractured face and spine as a result of the crash, according to the news release.

Smith, who died on her 18th birthday, was planning on attending university at Ole Miss and becoming a trauma surgeon.

Vitela will remain in Kendall County Jail until his punishment hearing, which is scheduled for Oct. 4, according to the news release.

