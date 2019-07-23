Man fatally shot by teen outside San Antonio home identified

San Antonio - The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office identified a man fatally shot by a teen Sunday outside a San Antonio home.

Robert Esselborn Jr., 22, was shot and killed by Francisco Garay Jr. in the 2000 block of West Wildwood.

Garay, who was charged with murder, told police Esselborn had been threatening his life prior to the shooting. Garay was at his home when Esselborn came over and the two got into a dispute.

Police took Garay and several other witnesses to be interviewed shortly after the shooting.

Records showed Esselborn was out on bond for a criminal mischief charge.

In that case, a friend videotaped Esselborn while he appeared to be stomping and kicking a Toyota Corrola at a Stone Oak business.

In one video, Esselborn appears to be the one recording his feet kicking and stomping on the roof of the vehicle while he shouts, "I already told you n---a. Don't f--k with me n---a."

In the other video, someone else is recording, encouraging Esselborn to "show them what (you) do when they be f------g with you, bro." In the video, Esselborn appears to kick the vehicle repeatedly.

Garay posted his $50,000 bail and was released from jail Monday, officials said.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.