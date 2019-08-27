Man found dead near Veterans Park in San Marcos identified

SAN MARCOS, Texas - A man found dead over the weekend near Veterans Park was identified Monday by San Marcos police.

Charles William Lauria II, 57, was found dead Saturday morning in a drainage creek near the park.

Lauria's body was found roughly 30 feet away from his campsite, according to a news release.

Police said Lauria had multiple stab wounds on his chest.

Detectives have not released any potential motives in the killing. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Detective Michael Casillas at 512-754-2202.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.