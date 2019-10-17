Man in jail facing murder charge after found in Missouri

SAN ANTONIO - The long of the arm of the law has brought Jataevis Williams back to San Antonio to face a murder charge.

Williams, 19, was tracked down 900 miles away in Missouri, but is now in the Bexar County Jail.

Williams is accused of shooing a man back in August at an apartment complex on Woodstone Drive near the Northwest Side.

Williams was tracked down with the help of U.S. marshals and arrested last month.

Davonnce Gant, 22, was found in the parking lot and later died at a hospital.

A separate arrest was also made in the case.

Police said 42-year-old Correl Moore was charged with tampering with evidence after stealing from the shooting victim.

An arrest affidavit said Moore helped investigators in the case.

