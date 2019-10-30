Man shot in leg during OfferUp meetup to sell shoes

A meetup to buy and sell shoes on the city's Northeast Side took a violent turn.

San Antonio police say a man was shot in the leg near El Sendero Street and La Ventana, near Nacogdoches Road, on Wednesday afternoon.

Police are looking for the shooter and two others involved. They said the victim put out an ad to sell shoes on the OfferUp app.

After finding a buyer and arranging a location, the victim went with a friend to close the deal.

One of the three people involved leaned into the truck and shot the man in the leg instead of paying for the shoes.

The driver took the victim to a nearby Dairy Queen for help. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

