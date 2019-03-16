Man sought in robbery of Lowe's on Bandera Road last month

SAN ANTONIO - Police are asking for your help to find a man who robbed the Lowe's on Bandera Road last month.

The robbery happened just before 10 p.m. Feb. 6.

The man was seen going into the Lowe's and grabbing two high-priced power tools.

When an employee approached the man, he pepper-sprayed the employee in the face and ran toward the exit.

Before the man left, he pepper-sprayed another employee.

Anyone with information leading to an arrest could earn a reward of up to $5,000. If you have any information, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.

