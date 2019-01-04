Man, woman steal 2 iPhones in Seguin, police say

SEGUIN, Texas - Seguin police are looking for a man and a woman in connection with store robbery in Seguin.

According to a post on the Seguin Police Department's Facebook page, the pair entered a store around 8:28 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South State Highway 123 and stole two iPhones.

The pair got into a fight with a clerk and got away on foot toward a Walmart, police said, adding that they may have left in a white vehicle.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the Seguin Police Department at 830-379-2123.

