Mothers want justice for gunned down sons as Mother's Day gifts

SAN ANTONIO - While many mothers are looking forward to Mother’s Day, there are some who are dreading it. For them, it’s another painful reminder of children they've lost to murder.

For two mothers in San Antonio, their pain is exacerbated by the fact their sons' killers have not been caught.

“As a mother, it's heartbreaking to be another Mother’s Day without him,” said Janie Esparza, who has had a broken heart since July 28, 2016, when her only child, 20-year-old Isaac Orosco, was shot and killed at their apartment on Northwest Crossroads near Potranco Road.

Esparza believes it all started over social media beef.

“You go outside and you see him out there, it's just — they are images that I’m never, ever going to forget. My whole life has been turned upside down," she said.

It’s a pain with which Lori Rocha can relate.

“The pain, your heart doesn't heal, you just yearn for them more.” Rocha said.

On Nov. 26, 2016, Rocha's only son, 25-year-old Aaron Rocha, was shot and killed in an apparent road rage incident at a gas station near Northwest Military Highway and Huebner Road. She's pleading for anyone who knows the killer to speak up.

“The next time they see this killer, I want them to look at him, real close, look at his hands, and see him pulling out a gun and shooting someone. They couldn't live without,” Rocha said.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to arrests in each of the unsolved cases. Tipsters will remain anonymous.

“Don’t tell us who you are or anything like that, because we're not able to trace that information. At that point, we will give you an identification number,” said Kendall County Sgt. Cody Neal, a coordinator for Crime Stoppers.

People can submit tips to Crime Stoppers by calling 210-224-7867 or online at www.sacrimestoppers.com or through the P3 app.

Information about the P3 app can be found by clicking here.

