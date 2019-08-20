New Braunfels police seek woman caught using stolen credit cards at grocery store

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - New Braunfels police say they are searching for a woman caught on surveillance video using stolen credit cards.

Police said the cards were stolen from a vehicle parked July 22 at Fischer Park and were used minutes later at the H-E-B on Walnut Avenue.

Comal County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $4,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about the stolen credit cards or the car burglary at Fischer Park is asked to call Comal County Crime Stoppers at 830-620-8477. Tips can also be submitted online by clicking here or by using the P3 Tips app.

