Workplace shooting came by surprise, according to mother of 1 victim

SAN ANTONIO - The mother of one of the victims of a workplace shooting on the city's North Side said the attack took her son completely by surprise.

"He was shocked. It just happened so fast, and he didn't know what was going on," Carol Brannon said.

Brannon's 38-year-old son, Maurice, was one of four people wounded in a shooting by a co-worker outside a moving company shortly before 5:30 p.m. in the 6900 block of San Pedro Avenue, police said.

The accused gunman, Kwenton Thomas, 24, was arrested on multiple counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Brannon said her son told her that the shooting may have been related to a problem with Thomas' paycheck.

But he said the attack came out of the blue.

"He said they had been just, kind of, joking around, and he gave no indication that he was upset or anything like that," Brannon said. "Then the next thing they know, he was shooting people."

Brannon found out her son was among the victims when neighbors knocked on the door of her nearby home.

"They told me, 'Have you heard from him?'" she said. "I said, 'What are you talking about?' And that's when they told me, he said there was a shooting on the job."

Maurice Brannon was hit by gunfire three times, in his shoulder, wrist and knee, according to his mother.

Carol Brannon said he is recovering and should be released from the hospital soon.

San Antonio police said at least one of the three other victims was in critical condition.

A preliminary police report said investigators later found out that there was a fifth victim, a man whose car window was hit by the gunfire.

The report said that man told officers he was driving toward the area when he saw a man with a gun take aim at him.

The man said as he turned around and drove off, his back window was shattered, police said.

Thomas was captured about four blocks from the shooting scene.

Police Chief William McManus and a sergeant, who were on their way there, took him into custody.

"I'm glad the chief was in the area," Brannon said.

Now that Thomas is in jail, Carol Brannon said she can focus her attention on her son and his recovery.

