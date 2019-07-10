Plea agreement allows convicted killer to avoid death penalty

Brian Flores, who killed two San Antonio teens in 2015, was sentenced to life in prison.

SAN ANTONIO - On a September night in 2015 Brian Flores, 32, burst into an apartment in the 1200 block of Patricia and shot Joshua Rodriguez, 18, and Victoria Dennis, 17, to death.

He would later say that he killed Rodriguez at the request of a friend and shot Dennis “because he didn’t want to leave a witness.”

“I don’t know how I can forgive you, sorry,” Dennis’ mother, Dorothy Castro, said to Flores during his sentencing hearing on Wednesday.

As part of a plea agreement, Judge Stephanie Boyd sentenced Flores to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

During the victim impact statement, Castro stared at Flores and said, “I am a Christian woman and God says I have to forgive you.”

She added, “So now I forgive you halfway, but not fully, because I don’t know how to.”

Following the hearing, District Attorney Joe Gonzales called Flores “the worst of the worst," noting that he has an extensive criminal history of violence and drug offenses.

“This individual is a menace to society, but this individual will never become a menace on the streets of Bexar County or anywhere else because he will die in prison,” Gonzales said.

