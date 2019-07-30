Police: Crooks seen yanking ATM from truck stop in Seguin

SEGUIN, Texas - Seguin police say several crooks yanked an ATM from a truck stop Sunday.

The crooks were seen on surveillance video walking into the store with chains. Police said they wrapped the chains around the ATM at the Love’s Travel Stop on I-10.

The other end of the chains was latched onto a truck that pulled the ATM to the ground.

Someone made calls for help, and one man tried to stop the thieves and he was knocked to the ground and injured.

The thieves got away in a red truck with the ATM.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Seguin Police Department at 830-379-2123.

