Road rage suspect gives police the slip after standoff in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas - A man who San Marcos police said attacked a driver during a road rage incident and then escaped police during a standoff remains on the run.

San Marcos police are searching for Jorge Enriquez, 33.

According to a news release, Enriquez intentionally used his vehicle to block in another vehicle in downtown San Marcos on June 26.

Enriquez threw a beer can at the driver's side window of the vehicle and attacked the driver, police said. As the victim tried to drive away, Enriquez used his vehicle to ram the victim's vehicle.

After police on Tuesday got an arrest warrant for Enriquez, they spotted him driving to his apartment and tried to contact him, police said. Enriquez parked his vehicle, ran into his apartment, and barricaded himself inside, police said.

Police got a search warrant to enter the apartment, but Enriquez was gone, police said.

Anyone who knows Enriquez's whereabouts is asked to call the San Marcos Police Department at 512-753-2306.

