Robbery suspect turns himself in, admits to stealing after finding out he was wanted

SAN ANTONIO - A robbery suspect’s conscience may have gotten the better of him after he surrendered to San Antonio police after he found out he was a wanted man, San Antonio police said.

The robbery happened Nov. 12 at an H-E-B on W.W. White Road.

Investigators said 50-year-old Oscar Garcia tried to walk out of the store with merchandise he didn’t purchase.

Police said Garcia was confronted by a security guard and tried to run off after a brief scuffle in which the guard was roughed up.

Investigators said Garcia left his car behind and they were able to identify him and track him down.

Garcia turned himself in Monday and admitted to stealing and assaulting the security guard.

