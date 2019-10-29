San Antonio man arrested, accused of shooting at couple shopping for Easter baskets

SAN ANONIO - San Antonio police arrested a man six months after another man was shot in the leg while breaking up a fight.

Robby Cotti, 18, was arrested Monday on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On April 20, police were called to West Commerce street for a shooting call.

READ MORE: Man shot while trying to separate 2 women during fight, police say

A woman told police she was in the parking lot with her boyfriend when Cotti and another woman allegedly spotted them, according to the arrest affidavit. Cotti had a dispute with the woman's family, she told police.

The two women got into a fight, and when the man tried separating them, Cotti allegedly shot him in the leg, according to the arrest affidavit.

Cotti and the woman fled the scene before police arrived.

Cotti's bail was set at $80,000.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.