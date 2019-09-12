Crime

San Antonio police seek burglar caught on surveillance cameras on NE Side

Burglary happened Aug. 20

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police detectives are hoping pictures showing distinctive tattoos, will lead them to man they say broke into a business on the city's Northeast Side last month.

Officers posted pictures on Facebook of the man they are seeking.

Police said the man broke into Marlos Auto Center around 2 a.m. Aug. 20. When he was done inside, police say, he broke into several vehicles in the parking lot.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Detective Contreras at 210-207-7716.

