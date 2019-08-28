San Antonio police seek info on armed robbery at Dollar General

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information on an armed robbery at a West Side Dollar General.

San Antonio police were called to the dollar store at 7171 U.S. Highway 90 on Aug. 15 to respond to the robbery.

The robbers wore ski masks and bandanas to cover their faces, according to a news release.

Police said one suspect approached the cashier at gunpoint and demanded money from them. Another suspect fired off multiple rounds in the store before fleeing from the store on foot.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 or submit the tip online at www.sacrimestoppers.com. All tips are kept anonymous.

