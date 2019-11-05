San Antonio police seek Medical Center bank robber

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are looking for a bank robber who hit a Medical Center BBVA Compass.

Police said a man wearing a hoodie, bandana and sunglasses walked into the bank on Wurzbach Road in the Medical Center on Tuesday afternoon.

He reportedly threw a bag on the counter and told the clerk, "this is a robbery."

The man then took off running with an unknown amount of cash.

Police said he did not display a weapon, and no one was hurt.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call San Antonio police at 210-207-7273.

