San Antonio police seek Medical Center bank robber

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are looking for a bank robber who hit a Medical Center BBVA Compass.
Police said a man wearing a hoodie, bandana and sunglasses walked into the bank on Wurzbach Road in the Medical Center on Tuesday afternoon.
He reportedly threw a bag on the counter and told the clerk, "this is a robbery."
The man then took off running with an unknown amount of cash.
Police said he did not display a weapon, and no one was hurt.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call San Antonio police at 210-207-7273.
