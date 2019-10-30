San Antonio police seek two in weekend West Side food mart armed robbery

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are working to track down two people involved in a robbery that happened on the West Side.

The robbery happened around 11 p.m. Sunday at Sam’s Corner Food Mart in the 700 block of Cincinnati Avenue, not far from Woodlawn Lake.

Police said one man had a gun and the other had a knife. They threatened the clerk and demanded money, officials said.

The pair escaped after the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call 210-224-7867. There is a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.