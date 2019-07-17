San Pedro shooting suspect was wanted in Louisiana, sheriff's office confirms

SAN ANTONIO - The suspect accused of shooting four people on San Pedro Avenue Tuesday was wanted in Louisiana on a burglary charge, a sheriff's office confirmed Wednesday.

Kwenton Thomas, 24, was arrested by San Antonio police and charged with five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police said he shot four people who worked for the same moving company and shot at a fifth person inside a vehicle.

Witnesses said Thomas was upset about his paycheck before the shooting rampage occured.

Months earlier, Jackson Parish Sheriff Andy Brown confirmed that deputies obtained an arrest warrant for Thomas on April 17. Investigators believe Thomas broke into and burglarized Nomey's Pawn Shop in Jonesboro, Louisiana.

Following Thomas' San Antonio arrest, the sheriff's office placed a detainer on him, according to a news release. He will be extradited back to Jackson Parish on the burglary charge once his aggravated assault charges are finalized.

Prior to the burglary charge in Louisiana, Thomas had no previous criminal filings, public records showed.

