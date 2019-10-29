SAPD arrests suspected killer of 77-year-old man who had just bought lotto tickets

SAN ANTONIO - The man accused of gunning down a 77-year-old man who had just bought lottery tickets from a South Side gas station in July was arrested Monday, according jail records.

Bryan Bautista, 20, was taken into custody on a murder charge roughly three months after the fatal shooting occurred in the 400 block of Fair Avenue.

Jose Rodriguez, the victim, was a regular customer at the convenience store, police previously said.

He was killed around 1 a.m. on July 26 just after buying lotto tickets.

As Rodriguez walked to his SUV, which was parked near the gas pumps, two men approached him and at least one of them shot him in the face, police said.

The shooters ran away before police arrived.

Bautista's indictment did not detail any potential motives in the fatal shooting.

His bail was set at $300,000, jail records showed.

