SAPD: Man arrested after firing gun in road rage incident

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio man accused of firing his gun several times during a road rage incident earlier this month was arrested Thursday, according to police.

Tristan Harris, 34, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, jail records show. His bail was set at $60,000.

On Sept. 2, a driver called police and said his car was shot up during the road rage incident. He told police he agitated Harris because he was driving recklessly, according to the affidavit.

Harris first shot at the driver from the right shoulder, before changing lanes and shooting the car from the left side, according to the affidavit.

The driver took pictures of the suspect vehicle, which was registered to Harris, according to the affidavit.

Investigators later discovered a similar call placed an hour earlier by a different driver. In that case, the driver said Harris pointed a rifle at his car while driving past his house.

Harris told police the victims are harassing him and that officers were not investigating the calls properly, according to the affidavit. Police found three guns in his vehicle matching the descriptions given by the victims.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.