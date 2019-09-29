SAPD: Man arrested on stalking charge after repeatedly threatening ex-wife

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio man arrested Saturday "constantly" threatened his ex-wife and her family over the span of a few months, police said.

Jesus Garza, 41, was arrested on suspicion of stalking, Bexar County Jail records show.

Garza is accused of violating a protective order which barred him of making contact with his ex-wife.

The woman filed multiple police reports against Garza over the summer. Garza threatened to hurt his ex-wife and her father, according to the arrest affidavit.

The woman told police she was in fear for her life and believes Garza may follow through on his threats.

Garza's bail was set at $20,000, jail records show.

