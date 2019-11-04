SAPD: Man assaulted pregnant woman after kicking in her door

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police arrested a suspect Sunday accused of forcing his way into a pregnant woman's home and assaulting her.

Kendarrjus Griffin, 31, was arrested on suspicion of burglary of a habitation and attempt to commit assault, Bexar County Jail records show.

On Thursday, the woman called police to report Griffin, according to his arrest affidavit.

She told police she was arguing with Griffin outside her apartment when she went inside to get away from him, according to the affidavit.

Griffin kicked the door, entered the woman's home and shoved her onto the sofa.

The woman, who is 7 months pregnant, told police she could feel her unborn child kicking during the incident. She also told police the pregnancy has been classified as "high risk," according to the affidavit.

Griffin fled the scene before police arrived to the apartment.

After being taken into custody Sunday, Griffin's bail was set at $20,000, jail records show.

